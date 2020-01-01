Restoring The Local Flavor
The Cannery Public Market is more than a place. It’s a celebration of the return to simple, wholesome foods, raised by local family farmers and shared by the people in their communities.
Craft Beverages
The Cannery prides itself on stocking what we think is the area’s most uniquely satisfying gathering of locally produced wines, beers and soft drinks.
Local Beef
Fresh and flavorful, our Limousin Angus cross beef is raised at Pagel’s Ponderosa Farms. These special animals have a ration of grass, hay, and grain to finish out the perfectly marbled beef.
Seasonal Focus
To ensure freshness, our recipes revolve around in-season ingredients. Our menus change constantly, sometimes daily, all depending on what we can source locally.
Artisan Cheeses
A delightful, rotating selection of traditional farmstead and other handcrafted cheeses, many produced exclusively by our Wisconsin Certified Master Cheesemaker®.