Order Now

Restoring The Local Flavor

The Cannery Public Market is more than a place. It’s a celebration of the return to simple, wholesome foods, raised by local family farmers and shared by the people in their communities.

QUALITY INGREDIENTS

Quality Ingredients

Fresh-off-the-farm meats, dairy, vegetables and whole grains are at the very heart of everything we offer whether prepared in-house or through our market.

Food Menu | Market

craft beverages

Craft Beverages

The Cannery prides itself on stocking what we think is the area’s most uniquely satisfying gathering of locally produced wines, beers and soft drinks.

Drink Menu

local beef

Local Beef

Fresh and flavorful, our Limousin Angus cross beef is raised at Pagel’s Ponderosa Farms. These special animals have a ration of grass, hay, and grain to finish out the perfectly marbled beef.

Meat Selection
seasonal focus

Seasonal Focus

To ensure freshness, our recipes revolve around in-season ingredients. Our menus change constantly, sometimes daily, all depending on what we can source locally.

Weekly Menus
ARTISAN CHEESES

Artisan Cheeses

A delightful, rotating selection of traditional farmstead and other handcrafted cheeses, many produced exclusively by our Wisconsin Certified Master Cheesemaker®.

Cheesemaking

#SAVORTHEMOMENT